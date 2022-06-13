Nuggets, Thunder Reportedly Agree To NBA Draft Trade
Just because the NBA Finals are ongoing doesn't mean other teams can't agree to trades.
The Denver Nuggets are trading forward JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Both the Nuggets and Thunder now have multiple first-rounders heading into the NBA Draft.
Wojnarowski is also reporting that Green is expected to use his $8.2M contract for the 2022-2023 season.
Green spent the last two seasons with the Nuggets and averaged over six points a game in both seasons.
He played in 67 games this past season and shot 48.6% from the floor while averaging six points and four rebounds a contest.
He'll now be joining his fifth NBA team since his career started back in 2013.