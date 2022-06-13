Nuggets, Thunder Reportedly Agree To NBA Draft Trade

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 21: A general view of the arena as the New Orleans Pelicans face the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on November 21, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets defeated the Pelicans 117-97. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Just because the NBA Finals are ongoing doesn't mean other teams can't agree to trades.

The Denver Nuggets are trading forward JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Both the Nuggets and Thunder now have multiple first-rounders heading into the NBA Draft.

Wojnarowski is also reporting that Green is expected to use his $8.2M contract for the 2022-2023 season.

Green spent the last two seasons with the Nuggets and averaged over six points a game in both seasons.

He played in 67 games this past season and shot 48.6% from the floor while averaging six points and four rebounds a contest.

He'll now be joining his fifth NBA team since his career started back in 2013.