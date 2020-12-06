Barack Obama Has Blunt Comment On President Trump Golfing

Former United States president Barack Obama didn’t hold back when talking about President Trump’s golf game this week.

The former U.S. president appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss a number of topics, including President Trump’s golf ability.

Barack Obama, who also plays golf, credited President Trump for being a pretty good player.

“Listen, from what I understand, he’s actually a pretty good golfer,” former President Obama admitted to Colbert on his show.

Former President Obama admitted that he has no plans to tee it up with President Trump when he leaves office next month.

The former U.S. president added that he’s heard some things about President Trump’s score keeping ability, as well.

“I understand that — shockingly enough — there’s sometimes problems with the scoring, and whether he’s keeping track of his score,” former President Obama added.

President Trump has reportedly played 300-plus rounds of golf since taking office in 2016. The longtime U.S. businessman has always been an avid golfer, as he owns 17 courses in the United States and is often jetting off to Florida or New Jersey to play at one of them.

However, it doesn’t sound like we’ll be getting a game between President Obama and President Trump anytime soon.