Odds Predict Which NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

If you were smelling smoke on Monday it was probably from the fire sale down in Carolina. After the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, David Tepper also cleaned house by letting go of defensive coordinator Phil Snow.

Later in the day, Compare.bet's Kyle Odegard revealed the coach with the highest odds of being fired next.

And that coach is Kliff Kingsbury.

"Kliff Kingsbury has the best odds (+150) to be the next NFL coach fired, according to SportsBetting.ag," Odegard tweeted.

Adding, "I can't see that happening after he was given an extension this offseason."

The 2-3 Cardinals have been somewhat disappointing in 2022, especially compared to the fast starts they've had in year's past.

Arizona has found itself in some close games (Week 1 notwithstanding), but they tend to bury themselves early before coming on strong in the second half.

Kingsbury signed an extension with the Cardinals back in March that links he and GM Steve Keim to the organization through 2027, so it isn't likely he's the next HC to get the axe.

But that all depends on how patient Arizona decides to be if things don't turn around by season's end.