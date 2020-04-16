Oddsmaker Has Brutally Honest Comment On Patriots’ Roster

Las Vegas’ win total projections for NFL teams in 2020 are out and the New England Patriots’ number is a low one.

New England, which lost Tom Brady to Tampa Bay in free agency, has its lowest projected win total in more than 15 years.

The Patriots are expected to be a .500-ish team without their six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback in 2020. That’s what Las Vegas seems to believe, anyway.

Caesars Sportsbook has set the Patriots’ over/under at 8.5 wins. That’s New England’s lowest total since the 2003 season.

One oddsmaker had a brutally honest comment on Bill Belichick’s roster.

“My raw number on the Patriots is less than eight [wins],” Jeff Davis, head oddsmaker at Caesars, told ESPN. “Outside of the secondary, which is one of the best in the league, the rest of their roster I think is one of the worst in the NFL.”

New England is projected tart Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in 2020. The Patriots could always draft a quarterback or make a surprise run at Cam Newton or Jameis Winston, but that’s not expected.

So, if the Patriots are going to make a deep run without Brady in 2020, it’ll come at a major surprise to the experts in Las Vegas.