Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Visiting With 3 NFL Teams

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller did his best NFL insider attempt.

Miller said that he talks to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr "every week" and revealed that OBJ has a few meetings scheduled with NFL teams.

According to Miller, the star wide receiver will visit the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after recently visiting the New York Giants.

"Von Miller said that he talks to Odell Beckham Jr. every week and that he’s sure the WR could see himself fitting in with the Bills," Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg said.

"Miller said OBJ 'is going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should.'"

Every top quarterback in the NFL is begging to play alongside OBJ. Josh Allen made it clear he wants the Bills to bring in Beckham and he's not alone.

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his feelings on OBJ clear. "If he was interested, I think I'd enjoy that," Rodgers said.

Where will OBJ play next?