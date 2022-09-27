Odell Beckham Jr. Furious With Injury: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't a fan of turf fields.

The free agent wide receiver saw Sterling Shepard get hurt on a non-contact injury while he was running on the MetLife Stadium turf and tweeted that the league should get rid of turf fields.

"Just get rid of it all the fkngether bro. Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That shxt is rough. Prayers up for my brother. Shxt just hurt my heart," Beckham Jr. tweeted.

Beckham Jr. would know about that field since he spent the first five seasons of his career with the Giants.

Fans agree with Beckham's take when it comes to grass fields over turf fields.

Unfortunately, a lot of teams have turf fields because the stadiums aren't just used for games.

Concerts and other activities are also held at stadiums and they do better with turf fields.

Sooner or later, almost all stadiums will likely have turf fields, even though some players and fans don't like them.