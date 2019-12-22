The Cleveland Browns are nearly eliminated from playoff contention at this point, but they can still cause an impact on this year’s postseason. Sunday, they will attempt to knock off the Ravens and force Baltimore into playing a meaningful week 17 matchup.

Star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. might be thinking that way as he heads into the matchup. It looks like he’s wearing special “Grinch” cleats for the showdown.

One could say he’s hoping that he and the Browns can ruin Baltimore’s chances at the 1-seed – or at least contribute to it.

They’re going viral – check them out:

OBJ’s cleats have lights on them! 🔥🔥🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/T83dX60GkH — Kyle Seeley (@ItsKyleSeeley) December 22, 2019

Beckham has had a lackluster year, and there have been plenty of rumors swirling that he wants out of Cleveland. But there are still two games to be played, and the Browns aren’t eliminated from playoff contention – yet.

Baltimore, meanwhile, boasts a 12-2 record and needs to win one of its last two games to lock up the 1-seed. The Ravens, behind star quarterback Lamar Jackson, have been the best team in the NFL for most of the season.

That said, Cleveland won the first matchup between the two teams this year. If it can win again, it would throw a wrench into the playoff picture.