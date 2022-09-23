Odell Beckham Jr Has 4-Word Reaction To Wild Catch

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the bench area in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens made it clear he wanted more targets.

Fast forward to tonight's game against the Cleveland Browns, Pickens made good on his comment. Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky heaved a ball down the sideline in the general direction of the rookie wideout.

Pickens made an insane play on the ball, reeling it in with just one hand. After the play, social media immediately started comparing it to Odell Beckham Jr's catch as a rookie.

Fans debated which catch was better, but OBJ just wanted to take in how amazing Pickens' catch was.

"THIS CATCH IS FILTHY," Odell said.

Odell is clearly a fan of the young Steelers wide receiver and his epic catch today.