Odell Beckham Jr. Has A Message For His Doubters After ACL Tear

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. knows he has his doubters, but the three-time Pro Bowler is looking forward to silencing them when he returns from his ACL tear.

On Tuesday night, OBJ tweeted to his 4.2 million followers: "Keeep playin wit me like im done… y’all kno I love the last laugh."

Beckham already did his part last season to quiet some of that noise.

After a production dip in Cleveland, the star receiver made an immediate impact down the stretch for the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams.

He was even well on his way to SB MVP honors before the unfortunate knee injury he suffered in the first half.

Now OBJ will likely be out until at least November. But whatever team gets him will definitely be getting a motivated Odell Beckham Jr.

Just peep the Joker tattoo.