Odell Beckham Jr Reacts To Bills-Rams Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Before Thursday night's 2022 NFL season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, there was a familiar face on the field.

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr made his return to Los Angeles as the Rams lowered their Super Bowl banner. OBJ isn't on an NFL roster right now, but that might be a good thing tonight.

He has front-row tickets to one of the best games the NFL will have all season.

Throughout the course of the game tonight, Beckham has been giving his thoughts.

"At this game overwhelmed wit emotion I don’t kno how to feel … part of me wants to be out there and the other part of me is enjoying watchin the benefits of the hard work these people put in!" he said.

He also watched as his former teammate, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, hauled in a touchdown.

"KUUUUUUUUUUPPPPPPP," Beckham said.

The Rams and Bills are tied at 10 entering halftime.

Who will get the win?