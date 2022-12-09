Odell Beckham Jr Sends Clear Message About Playing In Regular Season

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. has been searching for a new team for the past few weeks. During an appearance on "The Shop," he discussed his future in the NFL.

Beckham made a surprising comment about his availability for the rest of the season.

The former All-Pro wide receiver made it sound like he doesn't really care to play in the regular season. At this stage in his career, he's just ready for playoff football.

“I haven’t made the decision,” Beckham said. “I would like to be in a stable environment. Get up 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks and then let’s talk about it. I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on. I'd rather play when the lights are on.”

Beckham has been linked to the Bills, Cowboys and Giants.

According to NFL reporter Jane Slater, the Cowboys have not yet made an offer to Beckham. There are "serious concerns" about his ability to play this season.

Time is running out for Beckham to sign a contract this season. If a deal doesn't materialize soon, he'll have to wait until 2023.