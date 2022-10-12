Odell Beckham Jr Wanted To Play For 1 NFL Team

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is definitely still a little bit upset that he's a free agent.

Beckham Jr. wanted to return to Los Angeles and be a Ram for this season and beyond but it didn't work out that way. The Rams let him walk after they won the Super Bowl back in February against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me….anything! So, IDK (I don't know) what people want me to do, I def know my worth, and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even though I thought I finally found that home," Beckham Jr. tweeted.

Beckham Jr. isn't expected to be ready to play for about another month after he tore his ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl win.

He's visited a few teams after the Rams decided to not retain him, but he hasn't felt comfortable committing to one just yet.

We'll have to see if that changes when he gets closer to being 100%.