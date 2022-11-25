Odell Beckham Jr Will Reportedly Visit 3 NFL Teams

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams walks to the field before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

There's still no timetable for when Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with a new team. However, his list of suitors is starting to take shape.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham will have free agent visits with the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Anderson said these visits are expected to happen in early December.

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs are apparently in the mix for Beckham as well.

The Cowboys have been actively recruiting Beckham for the past few weeks. Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones would welcome the Pro Bowl wide receiver with open arms.

Bills edge rusher Von Miller has also made his stance on Beckham abundantly clear. He'd love to reunite with him in Buffalo.

The Giants could potentially offer Beckham the biggest role on offense. Their receiving corps is depleted at the moment.

Beckham should have a much better idea of where he wants to play football once he completes these visits. For now, fans will have to be patient with this process.