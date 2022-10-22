Odell Beckham Jr Won't Be Back Until December: Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the bench area in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The biggest free agent left on the open market may be out longer than initially expected.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly won't be ready to take the field again until December as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl.

He was initially slated to be ready for some time in mid-November.

Fans reacted to the surprising setback on social media on Saturday.

"You mean exactly what the rams have been saying since February?" a user replied.

"Well yeah. 2nd recon on same side in essentially 2 years. Even at mid December he will only be ~ 9 months out. Did people think he was gonna be back quicker than that?!?" another asked.

"Yeah, that's fine for me," a Chiefs fan commented.

"I honestly don’t think we should sign him," another tweeted. "That’s a tough injury to come back from period, let alone be playing at a high level less than a year later."

The belief around the league is that OBJ is still the Rams' to lose, but plenty of rumors have been circulating that he could ultimately land elsewhere.