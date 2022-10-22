Odell Beckham Jr Won't Be Back Until December: Fans React
The biggest free agent left on the open market may be out longer than initially expected.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly won't be ready to take the field again until December as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl.
He was initially slated to be ready for some time in mid-November.
Fans reacted to the surprising setback on social media on Saturday.
"You mean exactly what the rams have been saying since February?" a user replied.
"Well yeah. 2nd recon on same side in essentially 2 years. Even at mid December he will only be ~ 9 months out. Did people think he was gonna be back quicker than that?!?" another asked.
"Yeah, that's fine for me," a Chiefs fan commented.
"I honestly don’t think we should sign him," another tweeted. "That’s a tough injury to come back from period, let alone be playing at a high level less than a year later."
The belief around the league is that OBJ is still the Rams' to lose, but plenty of rumors have been circulating that he could ultimately land elsewhere.