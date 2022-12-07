Odell Beckham Jr's Cryptic Tweet Is Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to cryptic social media posts. And given his recent free-agent drama, any message from the star wide receiver is met with some significant speculation.

On Wednesday, Beckham tweeted a chess piece emoji — possibly hinting at an upcoming free-agent decision.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Beckham has gained significant interest from several teams around the league, including New York, Buffalo and Dallas. That being said, it appears the Cowboys are the frontrunners to land the veteran pass catcher.

OBJ was recently spotted at a Dallas Mavericks game with several members of the team. When asked if he was going to join the Cowboys, he said "It's a good possibility."

The Cowboys reportedly have some concerns about the knee injury Beckham suffered during this past year's Super Bowl, but this tweet could indicate an impending agreement.