Odell Beckham: My "Heart" Is With The Los Angeles Rams

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams prepares to go onto the field during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season gets underway. But while watching last night's season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, he made a bold declaration.

Beckham hyped up the Bills in a tweet while watching the game, which had some reporters speculating that he would not re-sign with the Rams and might instead join the Bills. But OBJ quickly corrected the record, reaffirming his love for the Rams.

"Woah woah!!! Relax…." OBJ said in reply to reporter Tino Bovenzi. "My heart is wit them Rams… they show me what the NFL is suppose to be like … and we won a ring, I’m forever grateful ! And listen it’s the first game of the season relax! They lost to some dawgsss"

So it looks like OBJ isn't ready to trade allegiances just yet. But that doesn't mean that he's re-signing with the Rams anytime soon.

Last year Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Los Angeles Rams after being waived by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season. He promptly made an impact with 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games and made an even bigger impact in the playoffs.

During the 2021 postseason, OBJ had 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns - an average of 72 yards per game. One of those touchdowns came in Super Bowl LVI en route to winning his first ring.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. play for the Rams this year?