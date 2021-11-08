Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind.

The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing.

Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his situation:

Roughly a third of the league has the cap space to absorb Beckham’s $7.25 million compensation package over the balance of the season: the Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers, Washington, Chargers, Steelers, and Bengals. Others would have to scramble on Monday to create some cap space. (It makes sense to watch for moves along those lines.) Beckham reportedly wants to play for a contender and/or a team with a winning culture. There will be “potential issues” if a team that doesn’t land in those categories claims him.

If Beckham does go unclaimed on waivers, he reportedly has one preferred destination: Seattle.

The Seahawks are expected to get Russell Wilson back from an injury and will hope to make a push for the playoffs.

According to USA TODAY, the Seahawks have shown a strong interest in signing Beckham, with Russell Wilson reportedly urging a move.

If and when Beckham lands with a new team, don’t be surprised if it’s Seattle.