Odell Reportedly Has 1 Top Choice As Of Tuesday Night

Earlier today, reports from NFL analyst Jordan Schultz indicated that Green Bay is Odell Beckham Jr.’s “No. 1 destination” in free agency. And on Tuesday night, league insider Evan Massey corroborated those reports.

Despite a lack of “aggressive” pursuit from the Packers’ organization, Beckham would “still prefer” to sign with the Green Bay franchise.

According to Massey, if the Packers come with a decent offer, OBJ will likely sign.

Per source, at this point in time, Odell Beckham Jr. still would prefer to sign with the #Packers. However, Green Bay’s front office has not been as aggressive as others. They do have interest though. If they come through with competitive offer, Beckham will likely sign with GB. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) November 10, 2021

After being waived by Cleveland on Monday, the former Browns wide receiver cleared waivers earlier this afternoon. And for the first time in his eight-year NFL career, Beckham is now free to go wherever he pleases.

As made very clear by his previous departures from the Giants and Browns, Beckham is very particular about his role on any given team. Upset by his lack of targets in the Browns’ offensive scheme, the three-time Pro Bowler hopes to serve a significant role on a title-contending team.

The Packers could provide an answer to both of those requests.

As of right now, Davante Adams is the only consistent receiver on the Green Bay roster. More than doubling the team’s next leading receiver in both targets (87) and yards (786), there’s no clear No. 2 option behind Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target.

Joining a 7-2 Packers squad, Beckham could fit nicely into that WR2 role.

Whether it be Green Bay or some other landing spot, Beckham’s decision should come sometime this week.