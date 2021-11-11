Odell Beckham Rumors: 8 Teams Have Shown Interest

The Odell Beckham Jr. rumor mill continues to churn as we embark on what looks to be an extended period of free agency.

According to recent reports, the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is planning to take a “few days” sifting through offers and interest from multiple NFL franchises. And according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the number of interested teams has now been defined.

Eight teams have reportedly “made their plays” for Beckham.

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham is still sorting through contract offers from prospective teams as of Wednesday night, per sources. As many as eight teams have made their plays for the talented receiver this week. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 11, 2021

As of right now, the only reported offer has come from Green Bay. The Packers, who are allegedly Beckham’s No. 1 choice, reportedly offered the eighth-year wideout a veteran-minimum deal earlier this afternoon.

Earlier today, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that Beckham was “honing in” on Kansas City, Green Bay and New Orleans — meaning the Chiefs and Saints have likely also extended offers.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks have also been heavily involved in free agency rumors, but there’s no way to know for sure which organizations this eight-team list consists of.

With the pace at which Beckham’s free-agent process is moving so far, it’s looking like he may not be taking the field in Week 10.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation.