The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Odell Beckham Rumors: 8 Teams Have Shown Interest

Odell Beckham Jr. on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 31: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Odell Beckham Jr. rumor mill continues to churn as we embark on what looks to be an extended period of free agency.

According to recent reports, the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is planning to take a “few days” sifting through offers and interest from multiple NFL franchises. And according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the number of interested teams has now been defined.

Eight teams have reportedly “made their plays” for Beckham.

As of right now, the only reported offer has come from Green Bay. The Packers, who are allegedly Beckham’s No. 1 choice, reportedly offered the eighth-year wideout a veteran-minimum deal earlier this afternoon.

Earlier today, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that Beckham was “honing in” on Kansas City, Green Bay and New Orleans — meaning the Chiefs and Saints have likely also extended offers.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks have also been heavily involved in free agency rumors, but there’s no way to know for sure which organizations this eight-team list consists of.

With the pace at which Beckham’s free-agent process is moving so far, it’s looking like he may not be taking the field in Week 10.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.