Odell Beckham Sends Clear Message: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season sits fewer than two months away, but veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is still looking for a new home.

After playing the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, OBJ earned his first Super Bowl victory. Unfortunately, that ring came with a cost as he tore his ACL during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, five months removed from the injury, Beckham Jr is ready for what's next. On Tuesday afternoon, he had a short message for fans.

"Can’t make no more excuses for myself. I gotta go get it," he said.

Fans flocked to social media to beg OBJ to come to their team.

"Come to the saints," one fan said.

"Back to the Rams let’s go!!" another fan said.

"Please come to Indy," a third fan said.

Odell Beckham Jr. will likely start the 2022 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. It's unclear how much time he'll miss, but he could join a team later in the season for a playoff push.

Where will he sign?