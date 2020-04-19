Report: Star NFL Wide Receiver Will Be Traded “Eventually”

Trade rumors surfaced for one prominent NFL wide receiver earlier this week and they do not appear to be going away anytime soon.

Earlier this week, rumors surfaced of a potential Cleveland Browns-Minnesota Vikings trade centered on All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The trade hasn’t happened, of course, and the Browns’ front office has denied that it will.

However, while that particular trade does not appear to be happening, Beckham’s future in Cleveland is still in question.

Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman reported this weekend that “eventually,” Beckham will be traded away from the Browns.

“These sources all believe it’s only a matter of time before Beckham is traded from the Browns, and they don’t believe it’s because of a perceived attitude problem with Beckham,” he reports.

According to the report, Beckham is just a bad fit with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who’s entering his third year with the Browns.

Beckham is set to play his second season with Mayfield this fall. Perhaps a big year will change the trade rumors once and for all.