Odell Crashed Sean McVay's Wedding: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The past few months have been extremely kind to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Just a few months ago, he won his first Super Bowl in his second appearance. A few months later, over the weekend, he and longtime partner Veronika Khomyn, tied the knot.

In a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, McVay revealed that a former member of the team crashed his wedding. According to McVay, Odell Beckham Jr. crashed his wedding - and he loved it.

"I love Odell...only in Odell's fashion could he be the wedding-crasher at our wedding. O showed up, crashed the wedding and I loved it," he said.

He then had a message for Odell, "You crash my wedding you have to re-sign with the Rams, man." McVay then said the team would love to have Odell back next season.

"We would love to have Odell back...if he's ready to go do this thing again, nobody would be more excited than me to have him back with us," he said.

