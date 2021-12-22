Official Cause Of Death Determined For Former NFL WR Vincent Jackson

An official cause of death has been determined for former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson.

According to reports released on Wednesday by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner, Jackson, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room earlier this year, died of “chronic alcohol use,” per Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud.

Vincent Jackson's official cause of death was "chronic alcohol use,'' according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's report released today. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 22, 2021

Jackson, 38, was found dead on Feb. 15 after his family reported him missing. He’d been staying at the Brandon, Florida hotel room for a month before his death.

Last week, the Concussion Legacy Foundation announced that Jackson had been diagnosed with Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — a brain disease caused by repetitive trauma to the head.

“Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others. Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy,” his widow, Lindsey Jackson, said in a statement, per ESPN. “By donating his brain to the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, we hope to continue to see advancements in CTE research, enabling physicians to diagnose the disease in the living and ultimately find treatment options in the future.”

Through a 12-year NFL career with the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vincent Jackson logged 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler was also nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award four seasons in a row before retiring in 2016.