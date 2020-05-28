Official Decision Made On The 2020 Boston Marathon

The 2020 Boston Marathon is one of dozens of events that have been pushed off due to the ongoing pandemic.

But now it looks like a final decision has been made on the iconic race’s fate this year. On Thursday, Boston mayor Marty Walsh announced that the 2020 Boston Marathon has been officially canceled.

Walsh determined that the combination of public health concerns and the city’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic made it “not feasible” to put on the race. The Boston Marathon, which usually happens in April, had been postponed to September.

The city of Boston and the entire state of Massachusetts has been in a big battle with COVID-19. Recent statistics state that Suffolk County alone has dealt with over 17,000 cases and over 800 deaths.

Massachusetts on the whole has recorded over 91,000 confirmed cases with over 6,300 deaths. Only New York and New Jersey have suffered a larger loss of life.

The @BAA, with our input and support, has determined that the traditional, one-day running of the 124th @BostonMarathon is not feasible this year, for public health reasons. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 28, 2020

The 2020 Boston Marathon is one of many major sporting events that have now been canceled by the pandemic.

The NCAA Tournament was among the first big sporting events to be canceled. Many other sporting organizations at lower levels have had to cancel entire seasons in response.

Fortunately for sports fans everywhere, it’s increasingly looking like a sense of normalcy is returning.

Football season is only a few months away and strong progress is being made to bring it back – with some changes.

The 2020 Boston Marathon may have been canceled, but things are getting better.