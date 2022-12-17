Officials Made Massive Mistake Late In Colts-Vikings Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 28: General stadium view of the Minnesota Vikings against the San Diego Chargers at US Bank stadium on August 28, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

After being down 33-0 to the Colts at halftime, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back to bring Saturday's game within eight.

And after recovering what they thought would be a scoop-and-score touchdown to complete their comeback bid, officials had a different idea; blowing the play dead.

The NFL world couldn't believe it.

"This may be one of the worst calls I’ve seen," a user said. "Proving, every team in the league is susceptible to terrible officiating."

"He picked up the ball away from the runner as the back was going down! How did the officials see this live and think he was down by contact?" asked Doug Kyed.

"Should of been a Vikings touchdown, clear robbery."

"Absolutely horrible."

"I still can’t fathom blowing this call and taking points off the board twice in a game," another tweeted.

"NFL what are you doing? Literally just instruct the refs to rule the turnover, and get the automatic review to get the call right. 2nd time today."

Just brutal for the folks chanting skol.