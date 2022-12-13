Officiating Crews Revealed For College Football Bowl Games

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: A detailed view of the Allstate Sugar Bowl logo is seen on an endzone pylon prior to the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With all the games wrapped up and conference champions named, its officially bowl season in college football.

On Monday, officiating crews were revealed for the upcoming bowl games via Action Network's Brett McMurphy, including the two College Football Playoff matchups.

The Big Ten and SEC will be the most represented, as B1G refs will be on the call for the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl. With SEC crews handling the Fiesta Bowl and Cotton Bowl, one of which is the CFP game between Michigan and TCU.

The Big-12 will officiate this year's Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah, and the other College Football Playoff matchup between one-seeded Georgia and Ohio State.

ACC referees will be awaiting the two winners of the CFP semifinal games, as they earn the honor of handling the sport's biggest event of the year.