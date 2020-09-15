Two high school football players in Ohio have been suspended indefinitely for the flags they carried onto the field before a game.

Brady Williams and Jarad Bentley, players for the Little Miami High School football team in Morrow, Ohio, have been suspended indefinitely.

The two high school football players carried a Thin Blue Line and a Thin Red Line flag onto the field before a game on Friday, Sept. 11. The flags were meant to honor fallen police officers and fire fighters.

However, the two boys were reportedly told before the game that they could not carry the flags onto the field. The high school did not want to set a precedent. But Williams and Bentley decided to do it anyway and have since been suspended.

From Local 12 in Ohio:

Williams was holding the Thin Blue Line flag as he rushed onto the field Friday. His father is a police officer, and he says he wanted to honor all the cops who lost their lives trying to save others on 9/11. Jarad Bentley carried the Thin Red Line flag. “I was all for it,” he said. “Because my dad is a firefighter, and if it had been him killed on 9/11, I would have wanted someone to do it for him.”

Local 12 also spoke with superintendent Greg Power.

“We did not want to place ourselves in a circumstance where another family might want a different flag to come out of the tunnel, one that may be [one that] many other families may not agree with from a political perspective,” Power said.

The school district has since released a statement.

“Little Miami Local Schools is saddened to see this story take such a negative turn,” the district said in a statement. “While we understand these students’ desire show their support of our first responders, they did not obtain permission from district officials. Administrators must act when students break the rules.”