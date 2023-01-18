Ohio Sports Bettors Could Get Banned For Specific Act

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 27: Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer on their team against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on September 27, 2008 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio sports bettors who do one specific act could be banned from sports books in the future.

Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler said he will potentially ask the commission to look into placing any bettor on a sports betting exclusion list who harasses or makes violent threats to college athletes on the outcome of a sports bet.

“We don’t have control over people’s behavior, but we do have control over the venues in how they participate,” he said via Saturday Down South.

His remarks came after he became aware of several incidents of state bettors making threats of violence to members of the University of Dayton’s men’s basketball team.

Here's more of what he said:

“I think that it’s incumbent upon the commission to look into that very power, that if social media is able to help us determine who these individuals are who are speaking out hate to kids, then the commission has a responsibility to ensure that certainly those people cannot engage in legal sports gaming in the state of Ohio,” he said.

Hopefully this threat is enough for fans to stop the ridiculous behavior.

If not, they should be banned.