Ohio State 5-Star Commit Reveals His 3 Main Goals

Once again Ohio State boast the top recruiting class in the Big Ten and one of the top classes in the country. One of their top prospects is setting his goals early.

Speaking to the Buckeyes after signing his letter of intent today, 2023 four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate revealed that he has three goals at Ohio State. Tate wants to compete, win the Big Ten and win a national title.

"I’m just looking forward to go out there and compete, and win the Big Ten, and hopefully win the natty," Tate said.

Those are ambitious goals to be sure. But if Tate can put up the kinds of numbers that he had at IMG Academy, it's certainly achievable.

247Sports rates Carnell Tate as the No. 61 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He is the No. 10 wide receiver in the country and the No. 12 prospect from the state of Florida.

This past year Tate was the leading receiver at IMG Academy, making 35 receptions for 777 yards and eight touchdowns. He also one kickoff returned for a touchdown.

Ohio State has proven to be one of the top developers of wide receivers in college football over the past few years. They've sent tons of receivers to the NFL who have become superstars over the past few years.

Will Carnell Tate achieve any of his goals at Ohio State?