Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.

That being said, the No. 3 wideout in the nation has made it clear that he still plans on making his way to Columbus.

"Buckeye fans there is nothing to worry about!! Trust me!! With that being said I will be home next weekend for the TUN game!! #Gobuckeyes," Innis wrote on Twitter.

It's only natural that Innis is sticking with his original commitment. Ohio State has produced some of the best wide receiver talent in the nation multiple years in a row. Innis no doubt hopes to be the next great Buckeyes pass catcher.

Innis will join Ryan Day's program as Ohio State's highest-ranked recruit in the 2023 class.