Ohio State Adds Big Commitment To 2022 Class

Ohio State has bolstered its 2022 recruiting class even more.

On Tuesday, the Buckeyes got a massive commitment from four-star defensive lineman Caden Curry. Per Eleven Warriors, Ohio State started to recruit him back in 2019.

He had a tremendous sophomore season that year when he finished with 100 total tackles (69 solo) along with 10.5 sacks.

Curry is the No. 3 player in his home state (Indiana) and the No. 14 defensive lineman in this cycle, per 247Sports Composite. He’s also the No. 88 overall recruit, regardless of position.

His other finalists were Alabama, Clemson, Indiana, and Oregon.

The Buckeyes now have the fourth-ranked recruiting class for this cycle and the top-ranked one for the Big Ten.

With early signing day across college football on Wednesday, expect to see more big-time recruits make their decisions.