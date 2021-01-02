Here’s Where Nick Saban Ranked Ohio State In His Top 25

Much was made about Dabo Swinney’s final Coaches’ Poll ballot – and, specifically, where he ranked Ohio State – heading into the College Football Playoff.

Swinney ranked Ohio State No. 11 in his final Coaches’ Poll ballot, which went incredibly viral heading into the Sugar Bowl.

The Buckeyes appeared to use that No. 11 ranking as motivation. Ohio State thumped Clemson, 49-28, to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

“Obviously, they’re a great team. They’re plenty good enough and talented enough to beat us and good enough to win the national championship. But in my opinion, I don’t think that it’s right that three teams have to play 13 games to win it all and one team has to play eight. What universe am I living in? And it has nothing to with them. It was about qualifying. And I didn’t think they were qualified, based on the number of games, versus all these other teams. … In my opinion — Texas A&M, Florida, Oklahoma, Cincinnati — they got punished for playing more games,” Swinney said of his ranking.

Ohio State is now set to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game. Where did Saban have the Buckeyes ranked in his final Coaches’ Poll ballot?

Outside his top four:

Nick Saban, Alabama 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Notre Dame 4. Texas A&M 5. Ohio State 6. Cincinnati 7. Oklahoma 8. Florida 9. Georgia 10. Indiana 11. Coastal Carolina 12. Iowa State 13. North Carolina 14. Iowa 15. Southern California 16. Northwestern 17. Brigham Young 18. Miami (Fla.) 19. Louisiana-Lafayette 20. Texas 21. Oklahoma State 22. San Jose State 23. North Carolina State 24. Oregon 25. Tulsa

A No. 5 ranking isn’t nearly as disrespectful as a No. 11 ranking, but maybe the Buckeyes can still use it as motivation.

Ohio State and Alabama are set to play in Miami, Florida on Monday, Jan. 11.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.