Here’s Where Nick Saban Ranked Ohio State In His Top 25

Nick Saban walks across the field.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during warms up prior to the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Much was made about Dabo Swinney’s final Coaches’ Poll ballot – and, specifically, where he ranked Ohio State – heading into the College Football Playoff.

Swinney ranked Ohio State No. 11 in his final Coaches’ Poll ballot, which went incredibly viral heading into the Sugar Bowl.

The Buckeyes appeared to use that No. 11 ranking as motivation. Ohio State thumped Clemson, 49-28, to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

“Obviously, they’re a great team. They’re plenty good enough and talented enough to beat us and good enough to win the national championship. But in my opinion, I don’t think that it’s right that three teams have to play 13 games to win it all and one team has to play eight. What universe am I living in? And it has nothing to with them. It was about qualifying. And I didn’t think they were qualified, based on the number of games, versus all these other teams. … In my opinion — Texas A&M, Florida, Oklahoma, Cincinnati — they got punished for playing more games,” Swinney said of his ranking.

Ohio State is now set to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game. Where did Saban have the Buckeyes ranked in his final Coaches’ Poll ballot?

Outside his top four:

Nick Saban, Alabama   

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas A&M

5. Ohio State

6. Cincinnati

7. Oklahoma

8. Florida

9. Georgia

10. Indiana

11. Coastal Carolina

12. Iowa State

13. North Carolina

14. Iowa

15. Southern California

16. Northwestern

17. Brigham Young

18. Miami (Fla.)

19. Louisiana-Lafayette

20. Texas

21. Oklahoma State

22. San Jose State

23. North Carolina State

24. Oregon

25. Tulsa

A No. 5 ranking isn’t nearly as disrespectful as a No. 11 ranking, but maybe the Buckeyes can still use it as motivation.

Ohio State and Alabama are set to play in Miami, Florida on Monday, Jan. 11.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.