Ohio State Announces Chris Olave’s Status For Clemson Game

Ohio State is getting a big boost on offense for its College Football Playoff semifinal contest against No. 2 Clemson.

The No. 3 Buckeyes were without star wide receiver Chris Olave in the Big Ten Championship Game win over Northwestern. Olave and several other Buckeyes players were out due to COVID-19 protocols.

But Olave will be back on Friday night.

Ohio State confirmed on ESPN’s College GameDay that Olave will be active against the Tigers on Friday evening. However, Olave’s practice time was limited this week, so it’s unclear how many plays he’ll be on the field for.

Still, you can probably expect Olave to contribute like a typical starter against Clemson. It’s the College Football Playoff, after all.

“Chris Olave is back on the travel roster and off the COVID list,” ESPN’s Maria Taylor reported. “But I spoke with Ryan Day and he said he wasn’t able to practice fully. They took him to 20 percent on Sunday when he first came back to practice, got him to 50 percent and then 70 percent of his reps.”

Ohio State and Clemson are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Friday night.

The game will be televised on ESPN.