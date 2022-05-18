Ohio State Announces Contract Extensions For Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Interim head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts during The AdvoCare Showdown against the TCU Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Today, Ohio State eliminated any doubt as to where things stand with their football and basketball programs.

On Wednesday, Ohio State gave contract extensions to football head coach Ryan Day and basketball head coach Chris Holtmann. Both of their deals are set to run through 2028.

For Day, it's a two-year extension that increases his annual pay from $7.6 million a year to $9.5 million a year. Per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the deal is currently pending board approval.

Day is 31-4 in three seasons as head coach of the Buckeyes. He has only one regular season loss in three years and two Big Ten titles.

As for Holtmann, it's a three-year deal that ties him down through the 2027-28 season. His new deal bumps his pay from $3 million a year to $3.5 million over the next six years.

In his five seasons at Ohio State, Holtmann has gone 107-56 with a 58-40 Big Ten record. He's taken the Buckeyes to the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons where the tournament was played, but has yet to get them past the Round of 32.

Both programs are consistently among the top in the country, though the football team seems closer to winning a national title right now.

But both coaches will now have until the end of the decade to try and add another title (or several) to the Buckeyes trophy case.