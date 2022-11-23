Ohio State Announces Decision On Player After Racial Slur

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of the Ohio State Buckeyes logo is seen on the back of the medical tent in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State has reversed its course regarding a player on its hockey team.

Forward Kamil Sadlocha, who's a senior on the team, was accused of using a racial slur during a game earlier this month and has been sent away from the team, per Athletic Director Gene Smith.

Jagger Joshua, who plays hockey at Michigan State and is Black, was the victim of the slur. He wrote in a statement that Sadlocha was kicked out of the game by an official who heard the slur, but that no other action had been taken (until Monday).

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology to Jagger Joshua. On behalf of Ohio State University, I am so sorry," OSU AD Gene Smith wrote, via ESPN. "No student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism, and everyone should feel welcome. I have spoken with Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller, and I'm thankful Jagger is getting the support he needs."

"Over the last week, the department of athletics has worked through this on-ice incident and spoken with Kamil Sadlocha and the rest of the team, and Kamil is returning home and will not practice or compete at this time."

A situation like this is too frequent in hockey and it needs to be eradicated for good.

Hopefully, Joshua is able to find some more peace knowing that Sadlocha is off the team.