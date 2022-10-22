Ohio State Announces New Decision On Jaxon Smith-Njigba

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs up field during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State preseason All-American Jaxon Smith-Njigba is reportedly set to make his long-awaited return vs. Iowa on Saturday.



According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, both Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams are expected to play against the Hawkeyes after dealing with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Smith-Njigba hasn't played since Sept. 17 and his hamstring has limited him to playing in parts of just two games this season. Now though, per Thamel, "he is expected to play significant snaps against Iowa."

The star wideout's return should certainly provide a boost to an Ohio State team that's already rolling. The Buckeyes already rank No. 1 in the country in scoring offense and No. 2 in total offense.

Last year, Smith-Njigba posted 1,666 receiving yards, breaking the Big Ten record set by Wisconsin's Lee Evans back in 2001. But he really put the college football world on notice with a 15-catch, 347-yard, three-touchdown performance against Utah in the Rose Bowl.