Ohio State Announces New Decision On Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State preseason All-American Jaxon Smith-Njigba is reportedly set to make his long-awaited return vs. Iowa on Saturday.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, both Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams are expected to play against the Hawkeyes after dealing with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.
Smith-Njigba hasn't played since Sept. 17 and his hamstring has limited him to playing in parts of just two games this season. Now though, per Thamel, "he is expected to play significant snaps against Iowa."
The star wideout's return should certainly provide a boost to an Ohio State team that's already rolling. The Buckeyes already rank No. 1 in the country in scoring offense and No. 2 in total offense.
Last year, Smith-Njigba posted 1,666 receiving yards, breaking the Big Ten record set by Wisconsin's Lee Evans back in 2001. But he really put the college football world on notice with a 15-catch, 347-yard, three-touchdown performance against Utah in the Rose Bowl.