Earlier today, reports indicated that newly-hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly tried to poach Ohio State assistant head coach/running backs coach Tony Alford from the Buckeyes’ program. Also included in those reports was a quick denial from Kelly’s former assistant.

Just a few hours after these reports surfaced, Alford confirmed his decision with a released statement regarding his choice to stay put in Columbus.

“I LOVE it here. Not like it – LOVE IT!! Ryan Day is the best in the business,” Alford said, per Ohio State insider Bill Rabinowitz.

Alford served as a Notre Dame assistant coach under Kelly from 2010-14. In 2015, he took over his current role as the Buckeyes’ assistant head coach and running backs coach, where he’s led some of the best RB products in college football (Ezekiel Elliott, J.K. Dobbins).

Alford’s current situation in Columbus is about as good as it gets. With freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson emerging as one of the top rushers in the country, the longtime RB coach will have his stud option for at least the next few seasons.

Alford was originally hired by former head coach Urban Meyer in 2015, but it’s clear he’s developed a solid relationship with Ryan Day over the past few seasons. Retained as the AHC/running backs coach, Alford has proven himself as an integral piece on Ohio State’s current coaching staff.

