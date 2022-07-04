Ohio State Athletic Director Has Warning For Rest Of College Sports

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ohio State University athletics director Gene Smith listens during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith has a warning for the rest of college sports regarding the current landscape of conferences.

The Big Ten and SEC were already separating themselves from the rest of college football prior to the additions of USC/UCLA and Oklahoma/Texas, respectively.

Now with those schools in the mix, the seperation will only worsen from here on out.

“The Big Ten and the SEC frankly separated themselves prior to this,” stated Smith, via On3. “Prior to Texas and Oklahoma. Prior to USC and UCLA. Our conferences had separated themselves a long time ago. So, this contributes to that separation. So, we’ve always been the two premiere conferences in the country, for a lot of different reasons. This solidifies that even more.

“Who knows what the other schools and conferences will do as a reaction, we’ll just have to wait and see. But who knows. There could be another large conference that emerges as a result of these changes. So, we’ll just have to wait and see. Hard to speculate.”

He's not wrong. It's only a matter of time before there's two megaconferences in the sport and the outright winner of each conference plays for the title.

So long, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.