Ohio State Backup Quarterback Has 3-Word Message For CJ Stroud

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud surprised nobody on Monday morning when he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stroud is expected to be a top-five pick in the draft after he had one heck of a collegiate career.

After Stroud declared for the draft, his backup, Kyle McCord, had a nice message for him via Twitter.

"Be Great 7," McCord tweeted.

McCord is set to potentially be the Buckeyes' next starting quarterback in 2023. He's going to battle Devin Brown for starting reps when spring practice gets underway in a few months.

McCord has been with the program for two seasons. During that time, he's completed 70.7% of his passes for 606 yards and three touchdowns.

Before he committed to Ohio State, he was a five-star recruit in the 2021 class and the second-best player in his home state (Pennsylvania), per 247Sports composite rankings.

He was also the sixth-best quarterback in the country and the No. 28 overall recruit.