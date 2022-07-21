Ohio State Basketball Announces Huge Non-Conference Game

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 22: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half in the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BOK Center on March 22, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ohio State is going to be playing one of the best teams in the ACC later this year in New York City.

The official Twitter account for Ohio State basketball announced that the team will be taking on North Carolina on Dec. 17 in the CBS Sports Classic.

It will be held at Madison Square Garden.

The CBS Sports Classic has been going since 2014 and it also features Kentucky and UCLA.

The Buckeyes are 4-3 overall in this event and have the second-best record among the four teams. North Carolina has the best record (5-3) while Kentucky is 4-4 and UCLA is 2-5.

OSU last played in this event in December of 2020 when it took down UCLA, 77-70. OSU has also won their last three matchups in this event dating back to 2018.

UNC is coming off a national championship game loss to Kansas while OSU fell to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET and the game will be televised by CBS.