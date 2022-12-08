Ohio State Basketball Starter Out Dealing With Family Matter

BATON ROUGE, LA - MARCH 19: The Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders entertain the crowd during the first round of the NCAA Division I Womens Basketball Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Missouri State Lady Bears on March 19, 2022, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without a key player for tonight's home game against Rutgers.

Starting guard Isaac Likekele has “gone home to Texas to attend to a family matter,” the team announced on Thursday.

Likekele, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, is averaging 4.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game through the Buckeyes' first eight games of the season. He went 8-5-3 in Saturday's win over St. Francis.

Ohio State will also be without guard Eugene Brown for the ninth straight game as he continues to deal with a concussion.

The Buckeyes are currently ranked as the No. 25 team in the nation after a 6-2 start to the 2022-23 season.