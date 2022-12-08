Ohio State Basketball Starter Out Dealing With Family Matter
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without a key player for tonight's home game against Rutgers.
Starting guard Isaac Likekele has “gone home to Texas to attend to a family matter,” the team announced on Thursday.
Likekele, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, is averaging 4.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game through the Buckeyes' first eight games of the season. He went 8-5-3 in Saturday's win over St. Francis.
Ohio State will also be without guard Eugene Brown for the ninth straight game as he continues to deal with a concussion.
The Buckeyes are currently ranked as the No. 25 team in the nation after a 6-2 start to the 2022-23 season.