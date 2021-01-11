Ohio State’s scoring offense has taken a hit ahead of tonight’s College Football Playoff national championship game.

Blake Haubeil, the Buckeyes’ senior kicker, has confirmed on social media that he will not play against Alabama in the national title on Monday night.

The starting Ohio State placekicker went 7 for 7 on extra points in the Sugar Bowl win over Clemson. He is 5 for 7 on field goal attempts and 24 for 24 on extra point attempts this season.

While this is not a massive loss for Ohio State, it could be a key one. The Buckeyes will now have to use someone else in the kicking game against the Crimson Tide.

Haubeil said on Instagram that he is “gut wrenched” over the news.

Alabama and Ohio State are expected to release their official unavailability reports shortly, but now we know that Haubeil will be on it.

The Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes are scheduled to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. E.T.

The College Football Playoff national title game will air on ESPN.