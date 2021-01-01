Ohio State’s offense is getting star wide receiver Chris Olave back for the Sugar Bowl against Clemson, but the Buckeyes will be without another key starter on offense.

According to a Facebook post by Harry Miller’s mother, the starting offensive lineman will miss tonight’s College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Lettermen Row first reported the news.

“Ohio State will be missing starting left guard Harry Miller in the Sugar Bowl. Look for Matthew Jones to potentially step into the starting lineup as the Buckeyes gear up for the challenge up front against Clemson,” Lettermen Row reported.

Lettermen Row had more details on the situation:

Ohio State has still not released its official availability for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with the Tigers, which it will do as planned roughly two hours before kickoff. But Lettermen Row sources have indicated that the Buckeyes have been preparing to fill that hole up front during practice this week, with Matthew Jones likely in line to replace Miller.

Ohio State has played shorthanded for most of the 2020 season, but the Buckeyes have yet to face an opponent like Clemson.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Clemson is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.