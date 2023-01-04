Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

An Ohio State coach has taken a new job.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance.

He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role.

After this was reported, Palazeti himself released a statement on Wednesday morning, thanking everyone in Columbus for six amazing years.

"Coaching at The Ohio State University has been a privilege of a lifetime. Thank you Gene Smith, Coach Day, Coach Mick & Heather Mason, and all the amazing support staff members. To the Players- I love you, and thank you for making me a better Coach and Man. I am forever grateful," Palazeti tweeted.

Palazeti will be joining new head coach Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati after Satterfield accepted the gig about a month ago.

This is a pretty solid hire for the Cats.