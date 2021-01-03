Ohio State Coach Responds To Ryan Day-NFL Rumor

Ryan Day has been the head coach of the Ohio State football program for two seasons. Buckeye Nation is hoping that their head coach will be around for a long, long time.

However, Ohio State could have a tough time holding onto its head coach.

Day has some experience at the NFL level, having coached for the 49ers and the Eagles, and it’s possible an NFL team will come after the Ohio State head coach.

NFL.com reported on Saturday that Day is expected to be a target for the Jacksonville Jaguars if Urban Meyer decides to stay retired.

If Meyer is not the eventual choice, or decides to stay retired, Jacksonville is expected to look hard at the offensive side of the ball. Ohio State coach Ryan Day, whose team is currently set to face Alabama in the NCAA National Title game, is also set to receive interest from the Jaguars. Meyer has weighed big-time job opportunities in the past, with the University of Texas being the most recent. Over the past two years, NFL head coaching jobs are said to have intrigued him.

Ohio State assistant coach Brian Hartline responded to the report on Twitter.

“Jacksonville Jaguars are interested in the best HC in all of football…” shocking 🤷🏻#Buckeyes https://t.co/MVfHodB7iw — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) January 2, 2021

It’s tough to see Day leaving Ohio State after just two seasons as head coach, especially coming off a national title game appearance.

Still, this is probably going to be pretty common for Day moving forward.