Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, Wife Announce Generous Donation

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina are donating more money towards mental health going forward.

The Day family is set to donate $1 million to fund mental health research at Ohio State's medical center.

The money will fund The Nina and Ryan Day Resilience Fund, which will be kept in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health per Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch.

Day has been outspoken about mental health numerous times over the years, including when he lost his father to suicide when he was just eight years old.

He spoke to Tom Rinaldi of Fox Sports about that in October of last year and how it shaped his view on mental health.

This is an incredible gesture by Day and his wife as they try to help others confront their own trauma.