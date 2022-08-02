Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, Wife Announce Important Move

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina are set to start something awesome.

Per Patrick Murphy of 247Sports, the Day family is going to establish a mental health resilience fund at the school.

The family will make a large donation to fund research and services that promote mental health at the school's medical center.

Day has been outspoken about his mental health in the past, including when he lost his father to suicide when he was just eight years old.

One of those times was when he was interviewed by Tom Rinaldi of Fox Sports last year.

This is an incredible gesture by the Day family as they try to help others confront their own trauma.