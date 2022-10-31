Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: A detail of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.

But Montgomery wants fans to know that his stay in Athens, Georgia isn't for recruiting purposes. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Montgomery made it clear that he's only going as a spectator for the big Georgia-Tennessee game as a guest of his brother.

“I will be attending the Georgia game this weekend as a GUEST VISITOR of my brother Ryan,” Luke said. “Not going as a recruit! Go Bucks no one should be worried.”

Given that the Bulldogs and Vols head into the game as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, this Game of the Century is a must-see for any college football fan.

Luke Montgomery is the No. 84 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports. He is the No. 12 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Ohio.

Montgomery made his commitment to Ohio State back in February.

He's not flipping his commitment anytime soon.