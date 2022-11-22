Ohio State Criticized For Response To Racial Slur Allegation

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 7: Brutus the Buckeye performs during an intermission in the game between the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 7, 2013 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won by a final score of 74-56. (Photo by Ryan Young/Getty Images)

An Ohio State hockey player has been accused of using a racial slur during a game.

Jagger Joshua, who plays hockey at Michigan State and is black, says a player on OSU used a racial slur against him. He says the player was kicked out of the game but is also upset that no further discipline was taken.

"Acts of racism do not belong in hockey, as they can discourage African Americans and minorities like myself from playing and loving the game," Joshua wrote in a statement. "Inaction in the face of racist comments and actions allow these behaviors to continue."

Here's Joshua's full statement:

OSU's Athletic Department then released a statement on Monday night and it said a whole lot of nothing.

"The Ohio State Department of Athletics and the men's hockey program worked collaboratively with the Big Ten Conference to come to a resolution in response to the allegation of misconduct toward the Big Ten sportsmanship policy," part of the statement read.

"Ohio State is focused on providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all. The department is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all. Our Buckeye Inclusion committee has done an outstanding job with providing education and awareness across our department, both for students and staff. We are committed to recognizing our remarkable diversity and utilizing our core values to ensure everyone attending or participating in an athletic event feels safe and welcome."

There was nothing about potential discipline in this statement or even denouncing the behavior of the player.

We'll have to see if the school comes out with a better statement later this week.