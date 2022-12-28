Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: An Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season.

But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field.

"Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters Wednesday. "He's got this weird little dead leg thing he does, that’s annoying, whenever he is out in open space. But he's a great player, and I think it's going to take 11 guys to really stop him and stop that entire offense."

Chambers added that it's all about everyone on the Buckeyes defense staying disciplined and trusting their teammate next to them.

That's something that teammate J.T. Tuimoloau seconded during the media session.

"Stetson Bennett is a great player, a great quarterback," Tuimoloau added. "I think we have to do our job and trust in each other. He has shown times he can be very elusive, and I think we have to stick to the game plan and trust one another and do our job."

The College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.